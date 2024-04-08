PHOTOS: A blue sky day for the wonder of totality in New England

Across a swath of northern New England, people experienced the changing light and conditions of a rare solar eclipse, and they celebrated in their own ways.

Our journalists in cities, towns and rural places captured the moment.

Brian Bechard / Maine Public The early morning sun breaks over downtown Houlton, Maine, in the totality by day's end.

Jesse Costa / WBUR Traffic backs up on Interstate 89 in South Royalton, Vermont, on Monday morning.

Patty Wight / Maine Public Big Nazo, a performance art group from Rhode Island, exhibits their art in Houlton, Maine, on the morning ahead of the eclipse.

Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public Viewers get set up in prime spots on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Photographed near 2:30 in the afternoon, the total solar eclipse begins in Burlington, Vermont.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Eclipse watchers in Brandon, Vermont, toast its arrival.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public The solar eclipse reaches totality over Vermont.

Katie Miller / Vermont Public Totality in Saint Albans, VT.

Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public Totality on a dock on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public the "diamond ring" phenomenon at the end of the eclipse over Burlington, Vermont.

