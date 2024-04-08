© 2024 Connecticut Public

PHOTOS: A blue sky day for the wonder of totality in New England

New England News Collaborative | By Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT
Eclipse glasses sculpture in downtown Houlton, Maine. (Susan Sharon/Maine Public)
Susan Sharon
/
Maine Public
Visitors to Houlton Maine, gather around an eclipse glasses sculpture prior to the day's main event.

Across a swath of northern New England, people experienced the changing light and conditions of a rare solar eclipse, and they celebrated in their own ways.

Our journalists in cities, towns and rural places captured the moment.

The early morning sun breaks over downtown Houlton, Maine, in the totality by day's end.
Brian Bechard
/
Maine Public
Traffic backs up on Interstate 89 in South Royalton, Vermont, on Monday morning.
Jesse Costa
/
WBUR
Big Nazo, a performance art group from Rhode Island, exhibits their art in Houlton, Maine, on the morning ahead of the eclipse.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Viewers, including Tanmoy Sarkar from Maryland, get set up in prime spots on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Photographed near 2:30 in the afternoon, the total solar eclipse begins in Burlington, Vermont.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Eclipse watchers in Brandon, Vermont, toast its arrival.
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
The solar eclipse reaches totality over Vermont.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Totality in Saint Albans, VT.
Katie Miller
/
Vermont Public
Totality on a dock on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
the "diamond ring" phenomenon at the end of the eclipse over Burlington, Vermont.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Note: We're updating this post as more images come in from across the region.
New England News Collaborative
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
See stories by Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

