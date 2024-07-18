© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nosh Hampshire: New kosher cafe brings NY-style bagels to Granite State

Connecticut Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
The Brooklyn Cafe in Newington offers bagels imported from New York. They arrive par-baked, and then finished locally on site. The nova comes from a distributor in The Bronx.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
The Brooklyn Cafe in Newington offers bagels imported from New York. They arrive par-baked, and then are finished locally on site. The nova comes from a distributor in The Bronx.

Rabbi Berel Slavaticki is used to answering questions about faith, forgiveness and spirituality.

He also hears a lot of queries about food.

“People said, ‘I can't get a good bagel around here, I can't get a good falafel.’ So we said, you know, let's try to put something together,” the rabbi said.

Which helps explain why he found himself standing behind the counter of the Brooklyn Café in Newington on a recent weekday morning.

Slavaticki, with the help of volunteers from the Seacoast Chabad Jewish Community Center and a few food professionals, launched the cafe earlier this month. He believes it is the only all-kosher restaurant in New Hampshire.

The menu includes bagels, cream cheeses and lox — “all the way from the Bronx,” Slavaticki said — along with a smattering of pastries, as well as challah, the braided bread that’s a staple on Jewish tables during the Sabbath.

Rabbi Berel Slavaticki, left, with Yossi Bardujo, one of the cafe's kitchen staff.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
Rabbi Berel Slavaticki, left, with Yossi Bardujo, one of the cafe's kitchen staff.

Slavaticki also hired a falafel expert with Israeli roots. There’s coffee and other drinks, as well.

What you won’t find, though, are the Dagwood-sized cold cut sandwiches served at classic New York delicatessens.

“Where's the pastrami sandwich?” Slavaticki says he keeps hearing, having to explain that, as a kosher certified restaurant, the Brooklyn Café follows a set of Jewish laws related to food that includes no mixing of meat and dairy products.

But what is on the menu seems to be enough for New Hampshire residents in search of a good nosh.

“You got to have bagels,” said Denise Pressinger of Newmarket, who was about to tuck into a lox and cream cheese on sesame seed. “I mean, they do everything: The bagels, the challah, the rugelach. You can't get it anywhere. So this is perfect.”

The bagels themselves are also technically imports, according to Slavaticki. They arrive par-boiled from New York, and then are finished on sight in Newington.

“I don't know what the myth is about the water in New York,” he says.

While the offerings may be kosher, the restaurant itself looks and feels like any other newly constructed space, with a dash of neon, a soda case and plenty of tables. For the café to be sustainable, Slavaticki says they’ll need to attract a lot of non-Jewish residents.

“That's what we see so far, which is great to see the outpouring of love,” he says.

The Brooklyn Café is structured as a nonprofit, with proceeds intended to benefit the local community.

At a table by the window, Marty Fuerst of Dover and her son Isaac shared a kosher pizza. They’re Jewish, but don’t typically seek out kosher food outside of Passover.

“We try to keep kosher a little bit,” she says. ”We're not all the way there yet, but it's one of those, like, you always try to do a little bit more than you're already doing. So this helps.”

In accordance with Jewish law, the Brooklyn Café closes early on Friday afternoons and doesn’t reopen until Sunday.

Otherwise, the bagels are rolling the rest of the week.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. He can be reached at tbookman@nhpr.org.
See stories by Todd Bookman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content