Maine energy plan outlines path to 100% clean electricity by 2040

An aim to source all of Maine's electricity from clean energy sources by 2040 is achievable and beneficial for the state, according to a revamped energy plan.

The draft proposal calls for bringing online significantly more solar and wind energy resources, improving reliability of electric distribution and increasing efficiency in homes and businesses.

Taken together, Maine could achieve its clean energy goals and bring down overall energy costs by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels, said Dan Burgess, director of the Governor's Energy Office.

"One of the key takeaways from the analysis is that from a household or consumer perspective, energy costs in the long run are expected to go down," Burgess said.

"Switching to highly efficient electrified end uses like heat pumps, heat pump hot water heaters and others result in using more electricity. But because oil or other fuel spending goes down, total household energy spending also goes down, saving people money," he added.

There is a legal requirement to submit an energy plan every two years. But this version is based on a thorough study that looked at hourly energy need and options to deliver it through 2050, Burgess said.

"[It's] unique in that it is the most comprehensive plan to date and is supported by robust technical analysis which GEO commissioned to provide the basis for the plan," Burgess said.

The office will accept public comments on the plan through Dec. 30. A final version will be submitted to the Legislature in early 2025.