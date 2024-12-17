© 2024 Connecticut Public

Sarah Strong, Paige Bueckers lift No. 4 UConn to 101-68 win over Iowa State

By Doug Feinberg, Associated Press
Published December 17, 2024 at 10:55 PM EST
UConn forward Sarah Strong (21) shoots between Iowa State center Audi Crooks (55) and Iowa State guard Sydney Harris (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.
Jessica Hill
/
AP
UConn forward Sarah Strong (21) shoots between Iowa State center Audi Crooks (55) and Iowa State guard Sydney Harris (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sarah Strong scored a career-high 29 points and Paige Bueckers added 27 to lift No. 4 UConn to a 101-68 victory over Iowa State on Tuesday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

Ashlynn Shade had a career-best 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. She got the Huskies (10-1) going, scoring 20 points and making all seven of her shots, including six 3’s, in the opening period. UConn led 36-10 after the first 10 minutes, and the Cyclones (9-4) never were able to get within 14 the rest of the game.

The Huskies finished with 20 3-pointers, which set a school record.

Audi Crooks led Iowa State with 22 points.

Takeaways

Iowa State: The Cyclones, who fell out of the poll Monday after starting the season at No. 8, need to find more consistent help on offense for Crooks.

UConn: Shade provided another offensive option for the Huskies to complement Bueckers and Strong.

Key stat

UConn made its first nine 3-point attempts before finally missing one with 1:33 left in the first quarter. The Huskies finished the game 20 for 34 from behind the arc.

Key moment

Shade scored UConn’s first 14 points as the Huskies raced out to a 14-6 lead in the first 4:30 of the game. She hit her first five shots, including four 3-pointers. The last one was from the logo and drew a smile from coach Geno Auriemma.

Up next

Iowa State visits Oklahoma State to open up Big 12 play on Saturday, and UConn hosts JuJu Watkins and No. 7 Southern California on Saturday night in a rematch of last season’s Elite Eight game.
Doug Feinberg, Associated Press
