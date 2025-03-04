Rising prices hit CT student budgets

M’Lynn Gonzalez walks up and down the aisles of her local grocery store, picking up ingredients for dinner tonight. She finds what she needs, heads to the register and rings herself up. She sighs and takes her card out to pay as she reads her total — $40.

Gonzalez, a student at the University of Connecticut, says $40 is the average price she pays at the grocery store for just one dinner’s worth of ingredients. The cost of food and other essential items has risen beyond the budgets of many. Services such as food pantries continue to grow in popularity as the U.S. population deals with the increased costs of essential goods.

The U.S. may be beyond the spike in inflation seen in 2022, but prices aren’t going back down. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery prices have risen 25% since 2020.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, this inflation can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020. Supply chains were suddenly halted, and unemployment rose significantly during this time.

But disrupted supply chains weren’t the only thing that caused prices to rise. According to Dr. Fred Carstensen, an economics professor at UConn and the director of the Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis, the actions of large corporations are also to blame.

“Companies used the supply chain disruption of COVID to increase prices without justification because they could do it under the cover of the chaos that was the result of the post-COVID dynamic,” said Carstensen.

In many ways, the U.S. is still recovering from the economic after-effects of the pandemic.

Government assistance for low-income families, originally offered during the COVID lockdowns, is decreasing at a time when it is still desperately needed for many. According to Feeding America, as the government ends services such as emergency allotments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs, the demand for non-governmental services such as food pantries only grows.

Additionally, according to the United for ALICE website, the Consumer Price Index may not be completely accurate in showing the impact of inflation on low-income Americans. While the CPI gives a good overview, inflation has impacted goods at different rates.

United for ALICE is a research nonprofit started by the United Way, that studies inflation, specifically its effects on the low-income population in the U.S. The acronym ALICE represents people who are asset limited, income constrained, and employed

The ALICE index measures price changes over time only for essentials in these households such as housing, food, transportation and childcare. Prices have risen even more dramatically for the essentials that were studied, on average overall prices of the essentials studied rose 1.5% more than the CPI indicated.

Additionally, the cost of living in Connecticut in particular is considerably higher than the average of the rest of the country, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

For example, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Connecticut has the third highest electricity prices in the country, coming in just below Hawaii and California.

Factors such as these impact the affordability of everyday life for all Connecticut residents, especially students.

Gonzalez reports that as a commuter, her biggest expenses are food and gas.

“I can afford gas right now, but in the long-term school is expensive,” she said.

Students at UConn deal with the higher cost of living in Connecticut in multiple ways. One of those is by using Husky Harvest, a food bank that was established after the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2023.

“Being Dining Services, it’s part of our heart and who we are is to feed people. … Husky Harvest is basically trying to touch on any food insecurities we have on campus,” said Heidi Slater, the central production kitchen area manager for UConn and one of the founders of Husky Harvest.

According to Slater, the food bank has proven to be quite popular over the two years it has been operating. The pantry averages around 80–125 attendees per day, and that doesn’t account for the fact that often those people are feeding multiple others.

Husky Harvest gives away around two pallets of food a week, but they have given out almost 12 pallets, or 12,000 pounds, worth of food in a day during one of their pop-up events, according to Slater.

While Husky Harvest and other services like it may be extremely beneficial to the community, they are unable to provide all of the necessities for a student to survive while in school. According to the Urban Institute, 58% of full-time college students surveyed in the U.S. are employed while being in school.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 45% of minimum wage workers are people under 25, this age group makes up the greatest portion of minimum wage workers in the U.S.

The federally mandated minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour, has not increased since 2009, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, while the cost of groceries has risen 25% since 2020 alone. Workers in the U.S. are facing a pay cut of sorts, as their wages aren’t rising to keep up with the cost of goods.

According to Daniel Fitzmaurice, the Director of Advocacy for ALICE, this “pay cut” drives low-income households into tough financial positions. “What we hear from families all the time is, ‘If I need something else, I have to work more hours,’” said Fitzmaurice.

Although minimum wage does vary by state, the federal minimum wage would be $22.88 today if it had grown along with worker productivity, according to Statista. Connecticut’s current minimum wage is $15.69. There is no state in the U.S. where the minimum wage is above $18, and most fall far below that number, according to the Department of Labor.

According to the National Low Income Housing Commission, there is no state in which an adult can afford a two-bedroom apartment working 40 hours a week on minimum wage.

“I don’t think even if I did work more hours like I used to work, … I would be able to pay for everything I would need to,” said Gonzalez.

According to a recent Gallup poll, inflation and high cost of living is the biggest financial worry on the minds of Americans. 41% of people surveyed reported this concern in 2024, and the number of people who reported worrying about inflation has been rising steadily since 2020.