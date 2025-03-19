© 2025 Connecticut Public

Non-stop Hooksett tolls will close for two months

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:26 PM EDT
An overhead view of the tolls in Hooksett.
New Hampshire Department of Transportation
The open road tolls in Hooksett on Interstate-93 will be closed starting in April until about Memorial Day.

In the meantime, all traffic will be directed through the traditional cash and EZ Pass Lanes.

The Department of Transportation said they'll be replacing cameras, sensors and computer servers that collect and process each transaction in the non-stop toll lanes. Officials say the current equipment was installed in 2013 and has reached its limit.

Drivers should slow down and obey all posted signs, officials cautioned.

Travelers can check traffic conditions at New England 511 before heading out.
