Why Washington has turned its back on the World Trade Organization

By Wailin Wong,
Adrian Ma
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:09 AM EDT

The World Trade Organization has long served as the referee for global trade disputes. But recently, it has been sidelined by the U.S. and others, which means there's no referee to mediate the trade wars.

Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.

