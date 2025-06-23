© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NH congressional delegation reacts to Iran strikes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 23, 2025 at 12:15 PM EDT

New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is calling for more information about the intelligence gathering that preceded the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend, and are questioning whether President Trump had the constitutional authority to unilaterally order the strikes without legislative approval.

On Saturday, the U.S. military deployed stealth bombers as well as at least one submarine to strike three of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement that the “U.S. must not rush into war with Iran.” She called on Trump to “de-escalate” tensions with the country and warned that up to 40,000 American service members stationed in the region were now at greater risk.

Shaheen also called on the Trump administration to provide more information to Congress about its actions and what may come next. That was echoed by Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan, who said that lawmakers need more information about what intelligence the U.S. may have about Iran’s nuclear program.

“It is Congress' constitutional role to declare war and authorize the use of military force, and the President should be working with Congress to address national security issues,” Hassan said.

Both congressional representatives for New Hampshire — Democrats Chris Pappas and Maggie Goodlander — also raised questions about Trump’s unilateral deployment of military resources against Iran. But neither directly criticized the strike.

“Iran is a terrorist state that has long fueled violence and destruction around the world, and it cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons,” Pappas said in a post on social media site X.

Goodlander also said that the Iranians should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons, but she raised questions about what may come next in the conflict.

“Why did we abandon diplomacy that could have blocked Iran from a nuclear weapon without the risks and costs to the American people of direct military action?” Goodlander posted on X.

Early Monday, Goodlander, who served in the U.S. Navy Reserves, signed onto a letter with other congressional veterans calling for a vote on granting the president war powers against Iran.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content