Actor Michael Madsen, known for 'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs,' dead at 67

By Andrew Limbong
Published July 3, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT
Actor Michael Madsen was found unresponsive Thursday morning, following a cardiac arrest.
Bruno Vincent
/
Getty Images Europe
Michael Madsen, the actor known for his collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino, has died. He was found unresponsive in his Malibu home Thursday morning after a cardiac arrest. He was 67 years old.

The news was confirmed by his managers, Susan Ferris and Rob Smith, and publicist Liz Rodriguez, who sent a statement stating, "Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

Madsen had more than 300 credits to his name – across film, television and video games. But he was maybe best known for his role in Quentin Tarantino's 1992 directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs. As Mr. Blonde, he was soft-spoken yet terrifying – exemplified by the now-classic scene involving a straight-razor and an ear.

He worked with Tarantino multiple times in Kill Bill and The Hateful Eight.

According to the statement from his representatives, Madsen was "looking forward to the next chapter of his life." He has multiple feature films upcoming, and he was preparing to release a new book, titled Tears for My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

Andrew Limbong
