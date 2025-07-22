Life on an oyster boat: 'Can't beat the view'

Kim and Gretchen Granbery are a husband-and-wife team, owners of Leetes Island Oysters in Guilford.

"OK, so the first thing we do when we get on the boat is we bail the rainwater out of the cockpit, and we do this with a plastic milk jug," Kim said.

"There's nothing romantic about oystering," he said.

Gretchen responded: "Sure there is!"

"There's a concept about it, but you've just seen it," he said. "How romantic is that."

He added: "We probably spend a lot more time together than a bunch of married couples."

So how is their relationship? They laugh.

"It's better on the boat," Gretchen said.

"You can't beat the view from the office," she said.

"Right," he answered.

