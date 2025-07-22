© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Life on an oyster boat: 'Can't beat the view'

Connecticut Public Radio
Published July 22, 2025 at 3:49 PM EDT

Kim and Gretchen Granbery are a husband-and-wife team, owners of Leetes Island Oysters in Guilford.

"OK, so the first thing we do when we get on the boat is we bail the rainwater out of the cockpit, and we do this with a plastic milk jug," Kim said.

"There's nothing romantic about oystering," he said.

Gretchen responded: "Sure there is!"

"There's a concept about it, but you've just seen it," he said. "How romantic is that."

He added: "We probably spend a lot more time together than a bunch of married couples."

So how is their relationship? They laugh.

"It's better on the boat," Gretchen said.

"You can't beat the view from the office," she said.

"Right," he answered.

Learn more about the couple — and watch them on the water — in this Connecticut Public Mini-Doc.

This story is part of Sounds of Connecticut, an ongoing series highlighting special moments across the state. Explore more sounds and stories here.
Tags
Sounds of Connecticut

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content