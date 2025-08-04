© 2025 Connecticut Public

Particle size matters: why wildfire smoke is so harmful

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
A smokey haze surrounds the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in New Haven as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves over the state on June 8, 2023.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
A smokey haze surrounds the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in New Haven as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves over the state on June 8, 2023.

Maine's air quality continues to suffer from lingering Canadian wildfire smoke. We asked health experts why exposure to smoky air is so harmful to our health.

Wildfire smoke contains a cocktail of toxic pollutants. But Dr. Neelu Tummala, an ear, nose and throat specialist based in New York City, said the biggest threat is what's called "PM 2.5" — the fine particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in size.

"The size matters because when people breath in these particles, they're small enough to bypass the upper airway and travel down into the lungs," said Dr. Tummala. And eventually, they enter into the bloodstream.

Dr. Tummala said these foreign particles can end up triggering the immune system and causing inflammation, which is especially risky for children, seniors, and those with underlying heart and respiratory conditions.

Air across Maine is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" on Monday, but the state Department of Environmental Protection is forecasting an improvement in particle pollution on Tuesday especially for those in northern and eastern regions.

New England News Collaborative
Nora Saks
