© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New report shows Maine's labor market has largely stabilized post-pandemic

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published September 1, 2025 at 6:52 PM EDT
A help wanted sign in Presque Isle in 2022.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
A help wanted sign in Presque Isle in 2022.

Maine's labor force is showing signs of stabilizing following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to a new report from the state Department of Labor analyzing trends over the last 10 years.

Mark McInerney, with the department's Center for Workforce Research and Information, said there's a more even balance between the number of people looking for jobs and the number of jobs available.

"Because so many employers were successfully hiring and bringing back workers, we're starting to see somewhat lower share of job openings within the state," he said.

Several other key economic indicators have also recovered since the pandemic, according to the report, including per capita income growth.

But McInerney said while unemployment remains low, Maine's older demographics could constrain labor force growth.

"We have somewhat of an imbalance with more folks that are nearing retirement ages relative to younger folks in the state that are reaching their prime working ages," he said.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content