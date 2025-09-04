© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT’s early childhood commissioner Beth Bye to retire from public service this fall

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT
FILE: Beth Bye, commissioner, CT Office of Early Childhood, speaks at the Central Connecticut State University Early Learning Center on March 12, 2025. Bye was on scene to express support for Governor Lamont’s plan to implement what his office called, “The largest expansion of preschool access in Connecticut history.”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Beth Bye, commissioner, CT Office of Early Childhood, speaks at the Central Connecticut State University Early Learning Center on March 12, 2025. Bye was on scene to express support for Governor Lamont’s plan to implement what his office called, “The largest expansion of preschool access in Connecticut history.”

Beth Bye, a former state lawmaker and current head of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood, is retiring from her role beginning Oct. 1.

Bye’s long tenure in public service includes spearheading the state’s major child care expansion, which will be implemented in the coming years. Now, she’s pursuing a master’s degree in social work for a new path: providing mental health care to young kids.

“My 25 years in elected and appointed office have been so rewarding,” Bye said during an appearance at a public school in West Hartford Thursday. “But I'm really ready to return to the children and families who inspired this work for me at the beginning.”

Bye has been in the early childhood care world since 1980. And in her time as a state legislator, she led the work to create the Office of Early Childhood. Gov. Ned Lamont appointed her commissioner when he took office in 2019.

This past session the legislature approved a multi-million dollar early childhood endowment, which this fall is funding hundreds of new public preschool spaces around Connecticut. Under the plan, state officials hope to make early childhood education free for families earning up to $100,000 a year by 2027, and charge a sliding scale for people making over that amount.

Lamont thanked Bye for her advocacy to push the child care plan forward, and to strengthen Connecticut's struggling child care system.

“What an incredible six and a half years,” Lamont said. “You see that reflected here: you see that in the fact that we have hundreds of additional slots starting up now, thousands starting up in less than a year. And we are just getting started.”

Deputy Commissioner Elena Trueworthy will take over Bye’s role on an interim basis beginning Oct. 1, and vowed to keep up the agency’s momentum.

“We will continue to listen to partners and to advocates and to families and take what they're saying to us and adapt to what we're doing to improve,” Trueworthy said.

Lamont said he plans to nominate Trueworthy to permanently fill the commissioner role.
Tags
News Latest News
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. She has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.