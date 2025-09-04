© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Trump plans to rename the Defense Department as the Department of War

By Jason Breslow
Published September 4, 2025 at 10:18 PM EDT
A view of the Pentagon on Dec. 13, 2024, in Washington, D.C. President Trump has said he would like to rename the Department of Defense the Department of War.
Daniel Slim
/
AFP via Getty Images
A view of the Pentagon on Dec. 13, 2024, in Washington, D.C. President Trump has said he would like to rename the Department of Defense the Department of War.

President Trump will sign an executive order on Friday to give the Department of Defense a new name: the Department of War.

The change would return the department to a name that it carried for much of its history, until it became the Department of Defense in the wake of World War II. The executive order was confirmed to NPR by a White House official who was not authorized to discuss the matter.

A White House fact sheet explains that under the executive order, the name "Department of War" will serve as a "secondary title" for the Department of Defense.

According to the fact sheet, the order will also authorize Defense Department officials to substitute the word "war" into their titles. For example, the Secretary of Defense could use the title Secretary of War.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appeared to acknowledge the change in a post on social media on Thursday, writing simply, "DEPARTMENT OF WAR."

President Trump has previously signaled that a change was in the works. During an appearance in the Oval Office last month, Trump said that War Department "just sounded to me better."

It's not clear whether Trump can officially change the name without congressional action, but he told reporters, "We're just gonna do it."

"I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that. I don't think we even need that. But if we need that, I'm sure Congress will go along," Trump said.

Almost from the country's founding, the military was overseen by the War Department, but the sprawling agency took on its current name following an act of Congress in 1949. At the time, the change marked the culmination of an effort by President Harry Truman to unify the Air Force, Army and Navy under the umbrella of a single department.

As the largest department in the U.S. government, even just changing signs, seals and titles could prove costly. In 2023, an Army official told Congress that an effort to rename only nine Army bases would cost taxpayers $39 million.

Danielle Kurtzleben and Quil Lawrence contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Jason Breslow
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jason Breslow

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content