Finding God, and a place to pee, in East Barnard

The outhouse that Randy Leavitt is building outside of the East Barnard Church isn’t your typical toilet.

“I’m trying to make it pretty,” Randy said, standing outside the partially built structure, which will have the same Greek revival architecture of the church, with white clapboards, nice moldings and even a stained glass window. “I think people when they walk in are going to go, ‘Oh my. Wow. This is nice.’”

East Barnard is a sleepy little village in Windsor County, with no post office or traffic light or store. The church at its center was built in 1834. It’s where Randy got married — and his parents, and his grandparents.

But it has long lacked a key feature: plumbing.

Randy is a retired furniture builder, and for the past few months he has been volunteering his time to build the composting toilet behind the church. When finished, it will remain unlocked and available for anyone in need.

Hospitality is a spiritual practice. Heather Leavitt, member of the East Barnard Church board of trustees

“I want everybody to feel like … there’s a public space there that you can use,” Randy said.

There’s not a lot going on in East Barnard, but Randy said they get visitors occasionally, bicyclists and hikers who are exploring the trails at nearby Amity Pond State Park. “So it’s not going to get used a lot, but those people who use it are going to be very happy it’s here.”

His wife, Heather Leavitt, who serves on the church's board of trustees, says providing someone a place to relieve themselves is answering to a higher power.

“Hospitality is a spiritual practice,” she said. The lack of a restroom during services, weddings and memorials at the church always bothered the couple. “But now,” she continued, “people can come and be more relaxed in the space because they can enjoy the service with an empty bladder.”

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public Looking out the door of the East Barnard Church privy, which is being built in the Greek revival style of the church and includes a stained glass window.

Heather said the East Barnard Church community is on an upswing.

Just before COVID, attendance was way down, and on most Sundays there would be 10 people or less attending the service.

But after the pandemic, they tried something new.

Each Sunday service features a guest speaker who talks about what matters most to them. There’s music, and there’s always time for people to talk about their hopes and concerns.

Jesus isn’t mentioned much. There’s no minister. And for the most part they hardly ever use a prayer book.

Attendance is up, and Heather said the outhouse is being built with the hope that younger generations carry on this spiritual reawakening, tailored to rural Vermont life.

“Many of those people who were there when I was young are gone,” she said. “We’re next. And, you know, we’re trying to build something for the future. So how can we draw people in now who will carry it forward."

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public The East Barnard Church was built in 1834, and attendance was dwindling before the pandemic. Since then the congregation has shifted how it conducts services, moving away from a Christian-based model, and inviting all faiths in to explore their spiritual place in the world.

At a time when divisions among people feel pronounced, Heather said the East Barnard Church, and outhouse project, show that we all have the same basic needs. We all poop. And we all depend on each other.

"We are all human beings struggling with the same issues, and trying to get by. And we need to watch out for each other," she said.

The community is about halfway to raising the $20,000 estimated cost of the outhouse.

The East Barnard Church holds an annual All Souls' Day service in early November, to remember friends and family members who have passed away this past year.

The church hopes to have its new outhouse functional in time for the remembrance.