© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

People don't talk about nature as much anymore. Why is that a problem?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT
A mushroom from the genus Pholiota grows in moss on a dead tree spotted during a biodiversity survey near Port Angeles, Washington, on October 17, 2024. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)
/
A mushroom from the genus Pholiota grows in moss on a dead tree spotted during a biodiversity survey near Port Angeles, Washington, on October 17, 2024. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

A recent study found that words related to the natural world, such as ‘river,’ ‘moss,’ and ‘blossom,’ have dramatically declined in English-language books over the last 200 years.

It’s not just a quirk of how we talk these days — it reflects a loss of connection with the surrounding environment, which experts say is at the root of the environmental crises we face today.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Kate Yoder, senior staff writer at Grist, about the factors driving nature from our minds.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Climate Change
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content