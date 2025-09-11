© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The U.K. fires its U.S. ambassador over his emails to Jeffrey Epstein

By Lauren Frayer
Published September 11, 2025 at 8:01 AM EDT
Britain's Ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, speaks during a welcome reception for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at the ambassador's residence on Feb. 26, in Washington, D.C.
Carl Court
/
Pool Getty Images
Britain's Ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, speaks during a welcome reception for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at the ambassador's residence on Feb. 26, in Washington, D.C.

LONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired the U.K. ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2008, before becoming ambassador to the U.S., Mandelson wrote Epstein an email saying, "I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened."

Photos have also emerged of Mandelson in a bathrobe at Epstein's home. And there is a birthday message in which Mandelson called Epstein "my best pal."

The British Foreign Office says emails show the extent of Mandelson's relationship with the late sex offender was "materially different" from what was known at the time he was appointed as ambassador.

Mandelson's firing could complicate Starmer's efforts to build bridges with the Trump administration — just days before the U.S. president comes to the U.K. for a state visit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content