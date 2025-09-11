'We are devastated': CT political leaders condemn killing of Charlie Kirk

Connecticut political leaders are reacting with condemnation and sorrow following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot from a distant rooftop at the Utah Valley University campus, where he was speaking on Wednesday, authorities said. Federal, state and local authorities were working what they called “multiple active crime scenes."

Ben Proto, chair of the Connecticut Republican Party, said political violence has “no place in our society.”

“We are devastated by the heartbreaking news of Charlie Kirk’s passing. Our hearts are with his wife, his two young children, and all those who knew and loved him,” Proto said in a statement. “Political violence has no place in our society. Not now. Not ever.”

“As the Connecticut Republican Party, we stand united in our deep commitment to the values Charlie championed: faith, family, freedom, and a future built on hope,” Proto said. “May his memory be a call not to division, but to unity — not to hatred, but to courage, compassion, conviction and love of country.”

Connecticut Young Republicans and the Young Democrats of Connecticut issued a joint statement on social media condeming the killing. "We reject all forms of political violence," the statement reads. "There is no place in our country for such acts, regardless of political disagreements."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags in the state to half staff – in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald Trump. Flags will remain lowered through sunset on Sunday.

“Political violence of any kind has no place in our country and is never acceptable,” Lamont said in a statement. “The tragic attack on Charlie Kirk today is absolutely awful. My prayers are with him and his family.”

U.S. Rep. John Larson, a Democrat, said Kirk’s death “is a solemn reminder of the prevalence of gun violence and is a devastating instance of political violence – something we must never accept in the United States of America. No matter our politics or disagreements, there is no place for violence. We resolve our differences at the ballot box.”

This story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.