© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'We are devastated': CT political leaders condemn killing of Charlie Kirk

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published September 11, 2025 at 9:35 AM EDT
Updated September 11, 2025 at 9:59 AM EDT
Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images
Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed.

Connecticut political leaders are reacting with condemnation and sorrow following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot from a distant rooftop at the Utah Valley University campus, where he was speaking on Wednesday, authorities said. Federal, state and local authorities were working what they called “multiple active crime scenes."

Ben Proto, chair of the Connecticut Republican Party, said political violence has “no place in our society.”

“We are devastated by the heartbreaking news of Charlie Kirk’s passing. Our hearts are with his wife, his two young children, and all those who knew and loved him,” Proto said in a statement. “Political violence has no place in our society. Not now. Not ever.”

“As the Connecticut Republican Party, we stand united in our deep commitment to the values Charlie championed: faith, family, freedom, and a future built on hope,” Proto said. “May his memory be a call not to division, but to unity — not to hatred, but to courage, compassion, conviction and love of country.”

Connecticut Young Republicans and the Young Democrats of Connecticut issued a joint statement on social media condeming the killing. "We reject all forms of political violence," the statement reads. "There is no place in our country for such acts, regardless of political disagreements."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags in the state to half staff – in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald Trump. Flags will remain lowered through sunset on Sunday.

“Political violence of any kind has no place in our country and is never acceptable,” Lamont said in a statement. “The tragic attack on Charlie Kirk today is absolutely awful. My prayers are with him and his family.”

U.S. Rep. John Larson, a Democrat, said Kirk’s death “is a solemn reminder of the prevalence of gun violence and is a devastating instance of political violence – something we must never accept in the United States of America. No matter our politics or disagreements, there is no place for violence. We resolve our differences at the ballot box.”

This story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Tags
News Latest News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.