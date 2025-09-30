© 2025 Connecticut Public

Victoria Redel's 'I Am You' explores art, gender, love and 17th-century Dutch art

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 30, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT
The cover of "I Am You" and author Victoria Redel. (Courtesy of Zando and George Rings)
/
The cover of "I Am You" and author Victoria Redel. (Courtesy of Zando and George Rings)

Victoria Redel‘s sweeping new historical novel “I Am You” takes on a dizzying breadth of subject matter, including gender, art, women’s rights, history and romance — all set in 1600s Amsterdam.

The story follows famed Dutch painter Maria van Oosterwijck and her assistant, the younger painter Gerta Pieters, as the two defy the norms of the male-dominated art world and fall in love.

Maria van Oosterwijck painted by Wallerant Vaillant in 1671. (Courtesy of The Rijksmuseum)
/
Maria van Oosterwijck painted by Wallerant Vaillant in 1671. (Courtesy of The Rijksmuseum)

By Victoria Redel

Excerpted from “I Am You: A Novel” by Victoria Redel. © 2025 by Victoria Redel. Used with permission of the publisher, SJP Lit, an imprint of Zando, LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Related Content