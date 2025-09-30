Victoria Redel's 'I Am You' explores art, gender, love and 17th-century Dutch art
Victoria Redel‘s sweeping new historical novel “I Am You” takes on a dizzying breadth of subject matter, including gender, art, women’s rights, history and romance — all set in 1600s Amsterdam.
The story follows famed Dutch painter Maria van Oosterwijck and her assistant, the younger painter Gerta Pieters, as the two defy the norms of the male-dominated art world and fall in love.
