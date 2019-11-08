© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Nose On Our Current Cancel Culture, Jane Fonda's Arrests, And 'Parasite'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite.'
Bill Yousman, Taneisha Duggan, Colin McEnroe, Rebecca Castellani.
The news comes fast in the world of the canceled these days. Louis CK is back out on tour. President Obama has a "very boomer view" of the whole thing. The New York Times reports on teens' takes.

Meanwhile, some celebrities, rather than getting themselves canceled, are getting themselves arrested. Jane Fonda, for instance. And Sam Waterston. And Ted Danson.

And: Bong Joon Ho's genre-defying new movie, Parasite, won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, and it's being called "a nearly perfect film" and "the best movie of the year."

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani - Music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue
  • Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
  • Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
