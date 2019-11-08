The Nose On Our Current Cancel Culture, Jane Fonda's Arrests, And 'Parasite'

We depend on your support. Donate to Connecticut Public today.

The news comes fast in the world of the canceled these days. Louis CK is back out on tour. President Obama has a "very boomer view" of the whole thing. The New York Times reports on teens' takes.

Meanwhile, some celebrities, rather than getting themselves canceled, are getting themselves arrested. Jane Fonda, for instance. And Sam Waterston. And Ted Danson.

And: Bong Joon Ho's genre-defying new movie, Parasite, won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, and it's being called "a nearly perfect film" and "the best movie of the year."

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Rebecca Castellani - Music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue

- Music writer for the Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks

- Producing associate at TheaterWorks Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.