The Nose On Our Current Cancel Culture, Jane Fonda's Arrests, And 'Parasite'
Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite.'
Bill Yousman, Taneisha Duggan, Colin McEnroe, Rebecca Castellani.
The news comes fast in the world of the canceled these days. Louis CK is back out on tour. President Obama has a "very boomer view" of the whole thing. The New York Times reports on teens' takes.
Meanwhile, some celebrities, rather than getting themselves canceled, are getting themselves arrested. Jane Fonda, for instance. And Sam Waterston. And Ted Danson.
And: Bong Joon Ho's genre-defying new movie, Parasite, won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, and it's being called "a nearly perfect film" and "the best movie of the year."
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Emmys alter rules to combat America's crippling EGOT epidemic
- A same-sex love scene was cut from a movie on Delta flights. So was the word 'lesbian.'
- Radio Host Claims 'Boomer' Is the 'N-Word of Ageism,' Internet Immediately Responds with 'OK Boomer'
- 'Death Stranding' Is the Best Video Game Movie Ever Made
Guillermo del Toro, Mads Mikkelsen, Margaret Qualley, and Norman Reedus star in a video game that doubles as one of the year's best cinematic experiences.
- Facebook is now F A C E B O O K
- Martin Scorsese: I Said Marvel Movies Aren't Cinema. Let Me Explain.
Cinema is an art form that brings you the unexpected. In superhero movies, nothing is at risk, a director says.
- Netflix and Theater Chains Feud Over 'Irishman'
- Seth Meyers's Netflix Special Features a Handy Button to Skip the Trump Jokes
- James Dean, who died in 1955, just landed a new movie role, thanks to CGI
Directors say he was the 'perfect' actor to play the role
- It's Time to Take Down the Mona Lisa
Leonardo's painting is a security hazard, an educational obstacle and not even a satisfying bucket-list item. It's time the Louvre moved it out of the way.
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani - Music writer for the Red Hook Star Revue
- Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
- Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.