A Show About Psychics! But You Already Knew That

Connecticut Public Radio | By Josh Nilaya
Published December 3, 2019 at 1:30 AM EST
There is perhaps no figure more emblematic of the paranormal than the psychic. Able to predict the future, see into the past, and even communicate with the dead, the psychic's awesome gifts are matched only by his or her ability to withstand skepticism and ridicule.

But are our misgivings towards these intuitives justified? Is it merely smoke and mirrors which they've learned to master or are they, in fact, possessed of powers beyond our comprehension? This hour we speak with believers, skeptics and self-proclaimed psychics to find out.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on June 28, 2017.

Josh Nilaya
Josh is a producer for WNPR's talk shows. He has produced for Where We Live and is currently producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
