A Show About Psychics! But You Already Knew That
There is perhaps no figure more emblematic of the paranormal than the psychic. Able to predict the future, see into the past, and even communicate with the dead, the psychic's awesome gifts are matched only by his or her ability to withstand skepticism and ridicule.
But are our misgivings towards these intuitives justified? Is it merely smoke and mirrors which they've learned to master or are they, in fact, possessed of powers beyond our comprehension? This hour we speak with believers, skeptics and self-proclaimed psychics to find out.
GUESTS:
- Jenniffer Weigel - Emmy award winning broadcast journalist and author of Psychics, Healers and Mediums: A Journalist, a Road Trip, and Voices from the Other Side
- Emily Stroia - Intuitive medium, founder of the Intuitive Soul Academy and author.of several books including Psychic Development for Beginners and her latest, Fight For Your Life.
- Allison Dubois - Psychic medium, profiler and author of several books including Into the Dark: How the dead help us heal
- Daryl Bem - Professor of Psychology, Emeritus at Cornell University and author of Feeling the Future: Experimental Evidence for Anomalous Retroactive Influences on Cognition and Affect,
- Benjamin Radford - Deputy Editor for Skeptical Inquirer magazine and co-host of the new podcast, Squaring the Strange
Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on June 28, 2017.