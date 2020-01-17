© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Nose On Brad and Jen Together Again (Maybe) And Sam Mendes's '1917'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published January 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
1 of 2
George MacKay in Sam Mendes's '1917.'
Universal Pictures
2 of 2
James Hanley, Irene Papoulis, Colin McEnroe, Taneisha Duggan.
Chion Wolf

Sam Mendes's World War I drama, 1917, is currently the #1 movie in America. It won Golden Globe Awards for Best Director and Best Picture -- Drama, and it's nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, and Cinematography. The cinematography nomination is probably the least surprising one, as the entire movie is shot to look as though it was one long, unbroken take.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
  • James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CulturehistoryThe Noseentertainmentwarcelebritiesmoviespop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content