The Nose On Brad and Jen Together Again (Maybe) And Sam Mendes's '1917'
George MacKay in Sam Mendes's '1917.'
James Hanley, Irene Papoulis, Colin McEnroe, Taneisha Duggan.
Sam Mendes's World War I drama, 1917, is currently the #1 movie in America. It won Golden Globe Awards for Best Director and Best Picture -- Drama, and it's nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, and Cinematography. The cinematography nomination is probably the least surprising one, as the entire movie is shot to look as though it was one long, unbroken take.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt could be about to become 'more than just friends'
- 'Very Male, Very White': Let's Talk About Those Oscar Nominations
- This playboy tortoise had so much sex he saved his entire species. Now he's going home
- Universal & Warner Bros. Form Home Entertainment Joint Venture
- Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
- The Treatment for Sign Stealing Isn't a Cure for MLB's Disease
- Cooler on the Other Side: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Stuart Scott
- New York Mayor Scorned Over His Favorite Bagel Order
- Irish Island Looking for Two People To Manage Its Coffee Shop
- Missouri could jail librarians for lending 'age-inappropriate' books
GUESTS:
- Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
- James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.