The Nose Has A Regurgitative Reaction To Mistruthin'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
knivesout.jpg
Lionsgate
/
Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out.'

Quarantine culture is coming. Maybe. So we start with a look at the coronavirus in comedy, COVID in culture, etc.

And then: Knives Out is Rian Johnson's fifth feature film as writer and director. It's mostly a howcatchem in the vein of Columbo and an all-star ensemble cast murder mystery in the tradition of Agatha Christie adaptations like Murder on the Orient Express. It was nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), and Johnson's screenplay was nominated for an Oscar. It's out on DVD/Blu-ray/4K and for rental on iTunes/Amazon/etc. this week.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Susan Bigelow - A librarian, a columnist for CT News Junkie, and a science fiction/fantasy novelist
  • Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
  • Helder Mira - Multimedia producer at Trinity College and a Cinestudio board member

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
