The Nose Has A Regurgitative Reaction To Mistruthin'

Quarantine culture is coming. Maybe. So we start with a look at the coronavirus in comedy, COVID in culture, etc.

And then: Knives Out is Rian Johnson's fifth feature film as writer and director. It's mostly a howcatchem in the vein of Columbo and an all-star ensemble cast murder mystery in the tradition of Agatha Christie adaptations like Murder on the Orient Express. It was nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), and Johnson's screenplay was nominated for an Oscar. It's out on DVD/Blu-ray/4K and for rental on iTunes/Amazon/etc. this week.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Susan Bigelow - A librarian, a columnist for CT News Junkie , and a science fiction/fantasy novelist

Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford

Helder Mira - Multimedia producer at Trinity College and a Cinestudio board member

