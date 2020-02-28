The Nose Has A Regurgitative Reaction To Mistruthin'
Quarantine culture is coming. Maybe. So we start with a look at the coronavirus in comedy, COVID in culture, etc.
And then: Knives Out is Rian Johnson's fifth feature film as writer and director. It's mostly a howcatchem in the vein of Columbo and an all-star ensemble cast murder mystery in the tradition of Agatha Christie adaptations like Murder on the Orient Express. It was nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), and Johnson's screenplay was nominated for an Oscar. It's out on DVD/Blu-ray/4K and for rental on iTunes/Amazon/etc. this week.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- It's Okay to Leave Your Headphones at Home
How one writer learned an accidental lesson in the joys of silence
- Jif really wants you to stop pronouncing GIF like its peanut butter
- Honda Dealer Offers Deal: $900 If You Watch All the Fast & Furious Movies
- The Most Upsetting McDonald's Candle Scents, From 'No' to 'Dear God'
McDonald's is releasing six candles that, burned together, make your home smell like a Quarter Pounder
- Burger King breaks the mold with new advertising campaign
- Emergency Backup Goalie David Ayres Has Taken NHL By Storm After Win
- The Invisible Man, Godzilla, King Kong: A History of the Movie Monster
- How to Murder Harry Potter
In "deathfic," writers of fan fiction find unexpected comfort in killing off their favorite popular characters.
- How to Dress Like Larry David, Casual Fashion Icon
- Every Harrison Ford Movie Performance, Ranked
- Kobe Bryant's Memorial Brought Out a Side of Michael Jordan I'd Never Seen Before
- 50 Years Ago Today: Ernie Sings "Rubber Ducky" In the Bathtub
- Finneas O'Connell Tweeted About Success And Sparked A Ton Of Drama About Privilege And Nepotism
"Spoken like someone born to two actors in LA."
- This Artist Shows Us What Historical Figures Would Look Like If They Were Alive Today, And I Am Obsessed
Marie Antoinette as a millennial?
- Apple Won't Let Villains Use iPhones In Movies, According to Rian Johnson
- Earth Can Have a New Little Moon, as a Treat
Astronomers have spotted a small asteroid that's been captured by Earth's orbit.
- Clive Cussler, best-selling author behind Dirk Pitt adventure novels, dead at 88
- The best chase sequence ever is in Wallace and Gromit in The Wrong Trousers
The original Aardman shorts are available to stream on Amazon
- Steven Spielberg Won't Direct 'Indiana Jones 5,' James Mangold in Talks to Replace
- Hank Azaria wants to "make up" for his racist voicing of Apu on "The Simpsons"
Hari Kondabolu first called attention to how the portrayal perpetuated negative Indian American stereotypes
- ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? B A RIP: Konami Code Creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto Dies
- The Dark, Chaotic, Utterly Mesmerizing Soul of Modern Celebrity
It was only a matter of time before grabbing a few seconds of a star's life got monetized. But the result is weirder than anyone expected.
- My Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend Is Lady Gaga
How do you compare yourself with one of the most famous women in the world?
- Taylor Swift, Man
- Wax. Perm. Tint. Microblade. Glue. How eyebrows became everything
- David Roback, Co-Founder Of Mazzy Star And Rain Parade, Dead At 61
- Why some of the best-known tunes, like 'Happy Birthday,' are the hardest to sing
- Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks At Walt Disney World
- Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Is Getting a Lot of Love From Her Little Monsters
- Should Robots Have a Face?
As automation comes to retail industries, companies are giving machines more humanlike features in order to make them liked, not feared.
GUESTS:
- Susan Bigelow - A librarian, a columnist for CT News Junkie, and a science fiction/fantasy novelist
- Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
- Helder Mira - Multimedia producer at Trinity College and a Cinestudio board member
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.