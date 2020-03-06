The New Haven Nose Really Wants To Say 'I Do'

Katy Perry dropped a new single and video (which we apparently call a "visual" now) on Wednesday night. The video ends with what's being called "a stunning reveal."

And: A pair of new comedy specials caught the Nose's eye. Pete Davidson's Alive in New York on Netflix and Whitmer Thomas's The Golden One on HBO are both kind of... sad-funny? Funny-sad? And maybe in a particularly millennial way.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Lucy Gellman - Editor of The Arts Paper and host of WNHH radio's Kitchen Sync

- Editor of and host of WNHH radio's Mark Oppenheimer - Editor-at-large for Tablet Magazine and host of the podcast Unorthodox , among a bunch of other stuff

- Editor-at-large for and host of the podcast , among a bunch of other stuff Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project and a columnist with Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.