The New Haven Nose Really Wants To Say 'I Do'
Katy Perry dropped a new single and video (which we apparently call a "visual" now) on Wednesday night. The video ends with what's being called "a stunning reveal."
And: A pair of new comedy specials caught the Nose's eye. Pete Davidson's Alive in New York on Netflix and Whitmer Thomas's The Golden One on HBO are both kind of... sad-funny? Funny-sad? And maybe in a particularly millennial way.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Public Enemy Fire Flavor Flav After Bernie Sanders Rally Spat
"Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav," group says. "We thank him for his years of service and wish him well"
- James Lipton, Creator and Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dies at 93
- Long-rumored Woody Allen memoir is coming in April, despite #MeToo
- Knicks, Spike Lee in war of words following incident with Madison Square Garden security
- A Genesis Reunion Is in the Air Tonight
- Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Shares One-Year Update on His Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis
- William Shatner gets horse semen in divorce settlement
- The Kids in the Hall to Return to Amazon With New Episodes
- Will Studios Delay Films Like 'F9', 'Wonder Woman 1984', and 'Black Widow' Due to the Coronavirus? Here Are Their Current Plans
- Pain Check: Ben Affleck’s Press Tour for 'The Way Back' Is an Exercise in Bleakness
The movie, which stars Affleck as a recovering alcoholic in a failing marriage, apparently hits a little too close to him
- BTS Is Peaking. What Comes Next?
"Map of the Soul: 7" demonstrates how the superstar K-pop group has grown into a musical monolith -- and what it might have to leave behind.
- The Fashion World, Upended by Coronavirus
The growing coronavirus threat chased the luxury fashion world from Milan to Paris. A real crisis looms for designers, retailers and shoppers.
- 'Light Is My New Drug'
The actually convincing science of light therapy.
- 'Candyman' Trailer: Say Farewell to the Flesh All Over Again
GUESTS:
- Lucy Gellman - Editor of The Arts Paper and host of WNHH radio's Kitchen Sync
- Mark Oppenheimer - Editor-at-large for Tablet Magazine and host of the podcast Unorthodox, among a bunch of other stuff
- Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project and a columnist with Hearst Connecticut Media Group
