© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The New Haven Nose Really Wants To Say 'I Do'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
petedavidson.jpg
Netflix, Inc.
/
Pete Davidson in 'Alive from New York.'

Katy Perry dropped a new single and video (which we apparently call a "visual" now) on Wednesday night. The video ends with what's being called "a stunning reveal."

And: A pair of new comedy specials caught the Nose's eye. Pete Davidson's Alive in New York on Netflix and Whitmer Thomas's The Golden One on HBO are both kind of... sad-funny? Funny-sad? And maybe in a particularly millennial way.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Lucy Gellman - Editor of The Arts Paper and host of WNHH radio's Kitchen Sync
  • Mark Oppenheimer - Editor-at-large for Tablet Magazine and host of the podcast Unorthodox, among a bunch of other stuff
  • Mercy Quaye - Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project and a columnist with Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CultureThe Noseentertainmenthumortelevisioncomedycelebritiesmusicpop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content