Arts & Culture

The Nose Has The Hands Of A 70 Year Old

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
brick.jpg
Focus Features
/
Rian Johnson's 'Brick' (2005).

There are plenty of questions about what the future of live performance looks like right now, and, in certain ways, no form seems more displaced by social distancing and everything else than does standup comedy. As such, people are just going to have to try new things, right? New York club comedian Ted Alexandro's YouTube comedy special is one of the first such experiments.

And: Do you feel like you're running out of movies to watch? Have you crossed just about everything off of your must-see list? The Nose has compiled its own list of semi-obscure, semi-forgotten, semi-overlooked movies to help get you through this time. Nothing too artsy-fartsy, nothing too oddball. Just some titles you might've missed that are worth your time. (Here's the full list in handy Twitter-thread form. It runs fully 43 titles.)

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Susan Bigelow - A librarian, a columnist for CT News Junkie, and a science fiction/fantasy novelist
  • Shawn Murray - A standup comedian and writer

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CultureThe NoseentertainmenthumorcomedycelebritiesmoviesInternetpop cultureCoronavirus
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
