The Nose Has The Hands Of A 70 Year Old
There are plenty of questions about what the future of live performance looks like right now, and, in certain ways, no form seems more displaced by social distancing and everything else than does standup comedy. As such, people are just going to have to try new things, right? New York club comedian Ted Alexandro's YouTube comedy special is one of the first such experiments.
And: Do you feel like you're running out of movies to watch? Have you crossed just about everything off of your must-see list? The Nose has compiled its own list of semi-obscure, semi-forgotten, semi-overlooked movies to help get you through this time. Nothing too artsy-fartsy, nothing too oddball. Just some titles you might've missed that are worth your time. (Here's the full list in handy Twitter-thread form. It runs fully 43 titles.)
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido Passes Away At Age 92
- For Graduation, Cal Students Build 'Blockeley University' in Minecraft
- SNL Promotes Kate McKinnon's Cat to Featured Player
- Someone Edited Every Star Wars Movie To Play At Once, And I Can't Look Away
- Pentagon officially releases UFO videos
- Comedy Community Mourns The 'End Of An Era' As UCB Closes New York Locations
- Academy Alters Oscars Rules: Streaming Films Eligible, Sound Categories Combined, and More
- AMC Theatres Refuses to Play Universal Films in Wake of 'Trolls World Tour'
- Museums Challenge Each Other to Show their Creepiest Object
- Have Serena Williams And Roger Federer Won Their Last Grand Slams?
- FAA looking into a runway incident involving Harrison Ford
- Coffin Floats Are Real And You Can Bury Yourself In One This Summer
- The Erotic Chaos and Suspense of a Zoom Orgy
- Little League Cancels 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments
GUESTS:
- Susan Bigelow - A librarian, a columnist for CT News Junkie, and a science fiction/fantasy novelist
- Shawn Murray - A standup comedian and writer
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.