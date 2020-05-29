© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose Is Culturally Confident

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
douglas.jpg
Netflix, Inc.
/
Hannah Gadsby in (and with) 'Douglas.'

Hannah Gadsby has been a prominent comedian in Australia for going on 15 years. In America, though, she arrived seemingly from nowhere in 2018 with a Netflix special called Nanette, which won a Peabody and an Emmy. Douglas is Gadsby's follow-up Netflix special. It's, as she calls it, her "difficult second album that is also [her] tenth and some people's first."

And: I Know This Much Is True is a six-part HBO miniseries set in Connecticut and based on the Wally Lamb novel of the same name. Mark Ruffalo plays two twin brothers, one who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and one who doesn't. Three episodes have aired so far.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Cara McDonough - A freelance writer; you can read her blog at caramcduna.com
  • Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Arts & CultureThe NoseentertainmenthumortelevisioncomedycelebritiesConnecticutpop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
