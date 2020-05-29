The Nose Is Culturally Confident
Hannah Gadsby has been a prominent comedian in Australia for going on 15 years. In America, though, she arrived seemingly from nowhere in 2018 with a Netflix special called Nanette, which won a Peabody and an Emmy. Douglas is Gadsby's follow-up Netflix special. It's, as she calls it, her "difficult second album that is also [her] tenth and some people's first."
And: I Know This Much Is True is a six-part HBO miniseries set in Connecticut and based on the Wally Lamb novel of the same name. Mark Ruffalo plays two twin brothers, one who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and one who doesn't. Three episodes have aired so far.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
GUESTS:
- Cara McDonough - A freelance writer; you can read her blog at caramcduna.com
- Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.