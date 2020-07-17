The Nose Has Got A Lot Of Brains But No Polish
Four years ago, over the course of three days, film crews documented the musical Hamilton as performed by nearly its entire original Broadway cast. Eventually, Disney bought the distribution rights to the movie and planned to release it in theaters next fall. But then there was a pandemic, and people were stuck in their houses, and the film dropped on Disney+ earlier this month.
And: Kanye West is running for president. Unless he isn't. But maybe he is.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Grant Imahara, Host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project,' Dies at 49
- This Pickle Is a Cake
Welcome to the viral world of hyper-realistic cake slicing videos.
- 26 Hilarious Tweets About All Those Cakes We're Seeing On The Internet
"Are we human? Or are we cake?"
- TikTok users panic as Trump admin considers banning app
- Far Side creator Gary Larson publishes first new cartoons in 25 years
After coming out of retirement, the cartoonist says digital technology has allowed him to rediscover the fun of drawing
- In Conversation: Thandie Newton
After decades onscreen, nothing surprises the Westworld actress, though what she’s ready to share will surprise you.
- This Profile of Charlie Kaufman Has Changed
How do you write about Hollywood’s most self-referential screenwriter at a destabilizing moment in history? It takes more than one draft.
- How 'Inception' Redefined Christopher Nolan
- Could U.S. Theaters Stay Closed Until Mid-2021?
- Walt Disney World's Reopening Video Didn't Go Over So Well
GUESTS:
- Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
- Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine
