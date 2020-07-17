The Nose Has Got A Lot Of Brains But No Polish

Four years ago, over the course of three days, film crews documented the musical Hamilton as performed by nearly its entire original Broadway cast. Eventually, Disney bought the distribution rights to the movie and planned to release it in theaters next fall. But then there was a pandemic, and people were stuck in their houses, and the film dropped on Disney+ earlier this month.

And: Kanye West is running for president. Unless he isn't. But maybe he is.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks

- Producing associate at TheaterWorks Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.