Arts & Culture

The Nose Has Got A Lot Of Brains But No Polish

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
hamilton.jpg
Disney
/

Four years ago, over the course of three days, film crews documented the musical Hamilton as performed by nearly its entire original Broadway cast. Eventually, Disney bought the distribution rights to the movie and planned to release it in theaters next fall. But then there was a pandemic, and people were stuck in their houses, and the film dropped on Disney+ earlier this month.

And: Kanye West is running for president. Unless he isn't. But maybe he is.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks
  • Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CulturehistoryThe Noseentertainmentpoliticianstelevisioncelebritiesmusictheatermoviespop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
