© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Swipe The Nose Like A Credit Card

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published August 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
wap_0.jpg
Atlantic Records
/
"WAP" by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The No. 1 song in the country -- "WAP" by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- seems to make just one concession to commercial decorum: its acronym title, which I won't be spelling out for you here. It's being called the "gloriously filthy song of the summer" and subversive "in almost every way, even as it plays with the limits of explicit expression."

Speaking of troublesome songs: Does The Band's classic "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" belong in the same category as bits of culture like Song of the South and Gone with the Wind?

And finally: Has it turned out that Kevin Costner's 1997 box office bomb, The Postman, is "the most accurate dystopian movie?"

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Cara McDonough - A freelance writer; you can read her blog at caramcduna.com
  • Brian Slattery - Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CulturehistoryThe Noseentertainmenttelevisioncelebritiesmusicmoviespop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content