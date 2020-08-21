Swipe The Nose Like A Credit Card

The No. 1 song in the country -- "WAP" by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- seems to make just one concession to commercial decorum: its acronym title, which I won't be spelling out for you here. It's being called the "gloriously filthy song of the summer" and subversive "in almost every way, even as it plays with the limits of explicit expression."

Speaking of troublesome songs: Does The Band's classic "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" belong in the same category as bits of culture like Song of the South and Gone with the Wind?

And finally: Has it turned out that Kevin Costner's 1997 box office bomb, The Postman, is "the most accurate dystopian movie?"

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Cara McDonough - A freelance writer; you can read her blog at caramcduna.com

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.