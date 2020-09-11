© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Nose Is Thinking Of Ending Things

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
imthinkingofendingthings.jpeg
Netflix, Inc.
/
Jessie Buckley in Charlie Kaufman's 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things.'

It's been a week of ending things, really. Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons. Diana Rigg -- Emma Peel on The Avengers and Lady Olenna on Game of Thrones, among many other things -- died at 82. And, of course, people are trying to end the whole world with their gender reveal parties.

And then there's I'm Thinking of Ending Things. It's Charlie Kaufman's first movie for Netflix, and it stars Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley. It's based on Iain Reid's novel of the same name, which makes it the first movie Kaufman's ever directed not from his own original screenplay.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani - Handles social media marketing and event planning for Quiet Corner Communications
  • David Edelstein - America's Greatest Living Film Critic

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CulturehistoryThe Noseentertainmenttelevisioncelebritiesmoviespop culture
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content