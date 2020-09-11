The Nose Is Thinking Of Ending Things

It's been a week of ending things, really. Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons. Diana Rigg -- Emma Peel on The Avengers and Lady Olenna on Game of Thrones, among many other things -- died at 82. And, of course, people are trying to end the whole world with their gender reveal parties.

And then there's I'm Thinking of Ending Things. It's Charlie Kaufman's first movie for Netflix, and it stars Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley. It's based on Iain Reid's novel of the same name, which makes it the first movie Kaufman's ever directed not from his own original screenplay.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Rebecca Castellani - Handles social media marketing and event planning for Quiet Corner Communications

David Edelstein - America's Greatest Living Film Critic

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.