The Nose Is Thinking Of Ending Things
It's been a week of ending things, really. Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending after 20 seasons. Diana Rigg -- Emma Peel on The Avengers and Lady Olenna on Game of Thrones, among many other things -- died at 82. And, of course, people are trying to end the whole world with their gender reveal parties.
And then there's I'm Thinking of Ending Things. It's Charlie Kaufman's first movie for Netflix, and it stars Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley. It's based on Iain Reid's novel of the same name, which makes it the first movie Kaufman's ever directed not from his own original screenplay.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Plymouth police closing in on Buddy, the beefalo who has been on the run since escaping from a local slaughter house
- ESPN Scraps Hank Williams Jr. From "MNF" Open
- 'Saturday Night Live' Promotes Ego Nwodim To Main Cast Member For Season 46
- Ryan Reynolds Brings Rick Moranis Out of Retirement for Mint Mobile Commercial
- Fender has sold more guitars in 2020 than any other year in its history
Gibson, Taylor, Martin and others also report pandemic sales booms, with new users turning to the guitar as "six-string therapy"
- Film Academy Sets Inclusion Requirements for Oscars, Will Take Full Effect in 2024
- Kirstie Alley slams new Oscars inclusion rules: 'This is a disgrace to artists everywhere'
- 'Tenet' Will Play at a Southern California Drive-In Despite Indoor Theaters Being Closed, Ignoring WB's Previous Mandate
- Kate Winslet, Unfiltered: "Because Life Is F--king Short"
The Oscar winner, whose powerful love story Ammonite debuts at the Toronto Film Festival this week, knows the industry can do better -- and that she can too: "What the f--k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?"
- Why Disney's new 'Mulan' is a scandal
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani - Handles social media marketing and event planning for Quiet Corner Communications
- David Edelstein - America's Greatest Living Film Critic
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.