The Nose Treats Its Grammys Better Than Kanye Treats His
Kim Kardashian and other celebrities "froze" their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one day this week "to protest the spread of hate speech and misinformation on those platforms." Meanwhile, Kardashian's husband had the strange sort of week that we've maybe grown to expect from him, but seemingly with more public peeing in it than we're maybe used to.
And: Cuties (Mignonnes in the original French) is the feature film debut of Senegalese-French writer and director Maïmouna Doucouré. The movie's release on Netflix has been controversial, to say the least.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- New promenade at West Hartford park to be named after Parks & Rec character Leslie Knope
- Life on Venus? Astronomers See a Signal in Its Clouds
The detection of a gas in the planet's atmosphere could turn scientists' gaze to a planet long overlooked in the search for extraterrestrial life.
- His Girl Friday redefined the screwball comedy at 240 words per minute
- John Boyega Drops Jo Malone Ambassador Title After Brand Removes 'Star Wars' Actor From China Ad
- 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' mansion is added to Airbnb -- for just $30
- Jason Momoa Slams Warner Bros. Amid 'Justice League' Investigation: 'This S--- Has to Stop'
- Movie Theaters That Opened For Tenet Are Now Worse Off Than Before
Things aren't looking too good for the movie theaters that are currently open, even with the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet.
- Ethan Hawke Directing Documentary About Paul Newman And Joanne Woodward
- CBS All Access to Rebrand as Paramount Plus Early Next Year
'Godfather'-inspired drama 'The Offer' and reboot of 'The Game' among new original series in works
- Stanley Crouch, combative writer, intellectual and authority on jazz, dies at 74
- 'Colourful, vibrant, sensual!' Stars on Jimi Hendrix, 50 years gone
In awe of everything from his raunchiness to his skill with sheer volume, members of Pixies, Yes, Parliament-Funkadelic, Thin Lizzy and more celebrate the guitar god, who died 50 years ago today
- 'I Don’t Want to Be an Oracle.' Baseball Writer Roger Angell at 100.
Talking extra innings -- and a milestone birthday -- with the celebrated chronicler of the summer game
- 7 movies to celebrate Bill Murray's 70th birthday
- Bus passenger uses live snake as a face mask
GUESTS:
- Theresa Cramer - A writer and the editor of E Content Magazine
- Rich Hollant - Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.