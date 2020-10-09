The Nose Has A Fly In Its Hair
Undoubtedly, the thing that will most be remembered from Wednesday night's vice presidential debate is the fly that landed on Mike Pence's hair... and then stay there for more than two minutes. The Nose isn't sure what to make of that, exactly, but things are definitely being made of it.
And: Fargo is an anthology that premiered on FX in 2014. It's inspired by the Coen brothers' 1996 film. The fourth season, which is airing now, stars Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, and Jason Schwartzman, and it's set in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1950.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Eddie Van Halen, Virtuoso of the Rock Guitar, Dies at 65
His outpouring of riffs, runs and solos was hyperactive and athletic, making deeper or darker emotions feel irrelevant. The band he led was one of the most popular of all time.
- Mac Davis, Country Singer and Elvis Presley Songwriter, Dead at 78
Singer-songwriter wrote Elvis Presley's indelible "In the Ghetto" alongside solo hits like "Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me" and "Stop and Smell the Roses"
- 'GLOW' Canceled By Netflix; Won't Proceed With Fourth & Final Season Due To COVID-19
- Why Is Mainstream Media Choosing to Silence Us?
An article published by The New York Times discussing the "comeback" of the guitar propels our investigation into the dangers of mainstream narratives.
- Super-Concierge Doctors, High-Design Home Classrooms, and Catered Backyard Dinners: Lifestyles of the Rich and Quarantined
This is what a luxe lockdown in Washington looks like.
- People Are Calling Out Chris Pratt For Making An "Insensitive" Joke About Voting And Yikes
"Read the room."
- Led Zeppelin Emerges Victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' Plagiarism Case
- Sorry, But The Yankees Are The Good Guys
- Robert Downey Jr. Is Developing a 'Sherlock Holmes' Cinematic Universe to Follow the Next Sequel
- Cineworld Closing Theater Venues Following 'No Time to Die' Delay
- Most of Scottish Wikipedia Written By American in Mangled English
Scots is an official language of Scotland. An administrator of the Scots Wikipedia page is an American who doesn't speak Scots but simply tries to write in a Scottish accent.
- Why Are Pandemic Sports Ratings So Terrible?
- People Are Just Finding Out Chris Evans Is Covered In Tattoos After He Posted A Video Doing A Backflip Into A Pool
This was a major oversight on my part.
- What Is the Best Adam Sandler Movie?
What is an "Adam Sandler movie," for that matter?
- Danbury City Council passes vote to rename sewage plant after HBO's John Oliver
GUESTS:
- Shawn Murray - A stand up comedian and writer
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.