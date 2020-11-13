WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.
The Nose Got The Boot For Putting Boots In The Boot
The world has an Alex Trebek-shaped hole in it. Which raises a question: Who should fill said hole?
Billie Eilish has a new single out this week, which got The Nose thinking about her now-in-limbo James Bond theme song, which got The Nose thinking about James Bond theme songs in general.
And: Ted Lasso is a half-hour comedy series on AppleTV+. It stars Jason Sudeikis as the title character, and it's based on a character Sudeikis developed in 2013 for a series of promos for NBC Sports's Premier League coverage, of all things.
GUESTS:
- Jim Chapdelaine - An Emmy-winning musician, producer, composer, and recording engineer, and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.