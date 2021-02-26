The Nose Has Always Been Gender Neutral: Potato Head, New Mail Trucks, 'Nomadland'
On Thursday, Hasbro announced that its Mr. Potato Head brand would drop the "Mr." in a move toward inclusiveness. But they also made clear, in a move toward not being yelled at by the internet, that the Mr. Potato Head character (and the Mrs. Potato Head character, for that matter) would continue.
Also this week, the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new design for its mail trucks. The internet yelled about that some, too.
And: Nomadland is Chloé Zhao's third film as writer and director. It is nominated for four awards at this weekend's Golden Globes, including two for Zhao (Best Director and Best Screenplay) and one for Frances McDormand (Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama).
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
-
Daft Punk Break Up
The legendary dance duo has called it quits 28 years after forming in Paris
-
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Poet Who Nurtured the Beats, Dies at 101
An unapologetic proponent of "poetry as insurgent art," he was also a publisher and the owner of the celebrated San Francisco bookstore City Lights.
-
Kim Kardashian Broke Her Social Media Silence After Officially Filing For Divorce From Kanye West
After two days of radio silence, Kim returned to Instagram on Sunday night.
- Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Is The New Longest-Running No. 1 Hit On The Global Chart, Beating BTS And Mariah Carey
-
Justice League: The Shocking, Exhilarating, Heartbreaking True Story of #TheSnyderCut
A demoralizing battle with Warner Bros. A devastating personal tragedy. A fan base he couldn't control. Zack Snyder tells V.F. why he quit Justice League, and why he’s returned to complete a cut that’s reached near-mythical status.
-
Farewell Cinefex, you unlocked the magic of VFX for everyone
After 40 years, the legendary journal is shutting down.
-
How Hollywood Is Beating Its Final Boss: Video Game Adaptations
With 'Mortal Kombat,' 'Uncharted,' 'Halo,' and 'The Last of Us' leading an adaptation deluge, video game IP has finally leveled up
- Look upon Chuck's works, E. mighty, and Cheesepair
- 8 Comedians Break Down Their Favorite Stand-up Closers Ever
- Paramount+ TV Shows: 'The Italian Job,' 'Fatal Attraction,' and More Are Becoming Streaming Series
-
Post Malone Covers Hootie and the Blowfish for Pokémon Day Celebration
Artist will perform his rendition at Pokémon anniversary virtual concert this Saturday
- 'Baseball Bugs' at 75: How a Looney Tunes classic wham-bammed America's pastime
- I found the Bay Area hill in Windows XP's iconic wallpaper
- Biden Revokes Trump-Era Executive Order On Brutalist Federal Architecture
GUESTS:
- James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Elizabeth Keifer - Professor emerita of English at Tunxis Community College
