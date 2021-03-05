The Nose Has Always Required Content Warnings: Dr. Seuss, The Muppets, 'Allen v. Farrow,' More

This Week (or so) in Reassessing Not-Necessarily-Current Bits of Culture: Seuss enterprises pulled six mostly early Dr. Seuss books from future publication. Disney+ added content warnings to certain episodes of The Muppet Show. Amazon tweaked its app logo to look less like, uh, Hitler. Turner Classic Movies launched a new series called Reframed Classics that will, well, frame movies like Gone with the Wind and Breakfast at Tiffany's with discussions of their problematic aspects.

And: Allen v. Farrow is a four-part HBO documentary series that chronicles the sexual assault allegation against Woody Allen by Dylan Farrow.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine

- A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.