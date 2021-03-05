The Nose Has Always Required Content Warnings: Dr. Seuss, The Muppets, 'Allen v. Farrow,' More
This Week (or so) in Reassessing Not-Necessarily-Current Bits of Culture: Seuss enterprises pulled six mostly early Dr. Seuss books from future publication. Disney+ added content warnings to certain episodes of The Muppet Show. Amazon tweaked its app logo to look less like, uh, Hitler. Turner Classic Movies launched a new series called Reframed Classics that will, well, frame movies like Gone with the Wind and Breakfast at Tiffany's with discussions of their problematic aspects.
And: Allen v. Farrow is a four-part HBO documentary series that chronicles the sexual assault allegation against Woody Allen by Dylan Farrow.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- "Degrassi" Actor Jahmil French Has Died At 29, And The Cast Is Sharing Emotional Memories Of Him
"Bhandurner forever in my heart."
- Bunny Wailer, Reggae Pioneer With the Wailers, Dies at 73
He was the last surviving original member of the group, which also featured Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. Together they helped spread the music of Jamaica worldwide.
- Inside Joss Whedon's 'Cutting' and 'Toxic' World of 'Buffy' and 'Angel'
- The Marilyn Manson Reckoning
- From Britney Spears to Janet Jackson, the Era of the Celebrity Reappraisal
Monica Lewinsky. Janet Jackson. Lindsay Lohan. Whitney Houston. We are living in an era of reappraisals.
- Opinion: Do we even need the Golden Globes?
- Rosamund Pike Says Body Was Photoshopped for Johnny English Poster
The "I Care a Lot" star said she was photoshopped on the poster for "Johnny English."
- The 101 Greatest Endings in Movies History
Good finales offer catharsis. The best deny us closure altogether.
- Critics Poll: 'Do the Right Thing' Named Best Film of the 1980s By Over 200 Critics, Filmmakers and Programmers
- E-mail Is Making Us Miserable
In an attempt to work more effectively, we've accidentally deployed an inhumane way to collaborate.
- First-ever space hotel slated to be operational by 2027
- Disney CEO Bob Chapek Thinks Shorter Theatrical Windows May Be Here to Stay
- 'Soul' and 'Wolfwalkers' Lead the 2021 Annie Awards With 10 Nominations Each
- Reese's New Peanut Butter Cup Is (Almost) All Peanut Butter
After decades of touting the taste of two flavors together, Hershey's will release a version without chocolate.
- 'Playing With Power' Tackles the Unique Enigma That Is Nintendo
GUESTS:
- Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine
- Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.