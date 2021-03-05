© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

The Nose Has Always Required Content Warnings: Dr. Seuss, The Muppets, 'Allen v. Farrow,' More

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
allenvfarrow.jpg
HBO
/
Mia Farrow, Satchel (Ronan) Farrow, Woody Allen, and Dylan Farrow as pictured in 'Allen v. Farrow.'

This Week (or so) in Reassessing Not-Necessarily-Current Bits of Culture: Seuss enterprises pulled six mostly early Dr. Seuss books from future publication. Disney+ added content warnings to certain episodes of The Muppet Show. Amazon tweaked its app logo to look less like, uh, Hitler. Turner Classic Movies launched a new series called Reframed Classics that will, well, frame movies like Gone with the Wind and Breakfast at Tiffany's with discussions of their problematic aspects.

And: Allen v. Farrow is a four-part HBO documentary series that chronicles the sexual assault allegation against Woody Allen by Dylan Farrow.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine
  • Irene Papoulis - Teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
