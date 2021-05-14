Are You "Bad At Grammar"? Think Again
We all communicate in our daily lives, but how do languages actually work?
This hour, we talk with linguist Nicole Holliday about the science behind language. We learn about the socio-linguistic cues that we all rely on everyday.
And we talk about how much of what we learned about “good grammar” is actually wrong.
Are you a stickler for grammar? If so, have you thought about why?
GUESTS:
- Nicole Holliday - Assistant Professor of Linguistics at the University Pennsylvania
Cat Pastor contributed to this show.