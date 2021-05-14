© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Science

Are You "Bad At Grammar"? Think Again

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published May 14, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT
Illustration of overlapping speech bubbles
Gerd Altmann
/
PublicDomainPictures

We all communicate in our daily lives, but how do languages actually work?

This hour, we talk with linguist Nicole Holliday about the science behind language. We learn about the socio-linguistic cues that we all rely on everyday.

And we talk about how much of what we learned about “good grammar” is actually wrong.

Are you a stickler for grammar? If so, have you thought about why?

GUESTS:

  • Nicole Holliday - Assistant Professor of Linguistics at the University Pennsylvania

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Read a transcript of this program here.

Tags

Arts & Culturesciencecommunitylanguage
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
Related Content