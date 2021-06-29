Here Be Dragons

Dragons have captured our imagination going back to the Greek and Roman Empires when the skeletal bones of dinosaurs fed the myths we still believe today.

And those myths show up in our most popular popular culture today -- in the Harry Potter books and movies, in Tolkien's Middle-earth books and movies, in George R. R. Martin's Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.

This hour, a look at dragons from the ancients through Game of Thrones.

GUESTS:

Cressida Cowell - Author of the How to Train Your Dragon series

- Author of the series Adrienne Mayor - Author of The First Fossil Hunters: Paleontology in Greek and Roman Times and Fossil Legends of the First Americans

- Author of and William O'Connor - Author and illustrator of the Dracopedia book trilogy

- Author and illustrator of the book trilogy Matthew Reilly - Author The Great Zoo of China, among many other novels

Colin McEnroe, Greg Hill, Jonathan McNicol, Chion Wolf, and Alan Yu contributed to this show, which originally aired June 4, 2015.

