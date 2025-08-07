© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enter to Win: Author Elizabeth Gilbert at Warner Theatre in Torrington

Best-selling author Elizabeth Gilbert is coming to the Warner Theatre in Torrington on Friday, September 19 at 7:30 pm, presented in partnership with The Connecticut Forum.