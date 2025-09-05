© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enter to Win: Malala Yousafzi at the Shubert Theater in New Haven

On Sunday, October 26, human rights activist and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousefzai comes to the Shubert Theater in New Haven.