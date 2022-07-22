© 2022 Connecticut Public

Connecticut Votes 2022

U.S. House of Representatives, 4th Congressional District - Debate Video

Date Recorded on: Thursday, October 13th at 8pm
Candidates: Jim Himes (D - incumbent) and Jayme Stevenson (R)
Moderator: Khalilah Brown-Dean
Location: Norwalk Community College, David Levinson Theater, Norwalk, CT

### VIDEO EMBED ###

Watch Party Toolkit

Sign up to receive a downloadable PDF of our watch party toolkit.

Join Civic Minded Citizens of Connecticut

This weekly series of candidate debates provides a powerful way for people to hear directly from candidates, broaden their understanding of the issues and to actively participate in democracy.

We are able to provide this type of vitally important programming because of our supporters. 

Please join us in this effort by contributing to Connecticut Public’s CIVIC MINDED CITIZENS OF CONNECTICUT funding opportunity. While donations at any level are welcome, supporters at $1,000 and above receive a variety of benefits including tickets to the Debates as well as recognition on Donor and Sponsor Honor Rolls at the end of each program and on the website. Supporters at higher levels receive additional recognition including on TV and Radio promotional spots, on digital and through event signage.

Thank you! Your support will help us bring important conversations to communities across the state during this election season.

Additional Resources

For additional information, contact audiencecare@ctpublic.org

Watch. Listen. Read. Share. Think. Vote.
Supporting Sponsors:

The Connecticut Democracy Center

The Governor M. Jodi Rell Center for Public Service at the University of Hartford

Travelers

UConn Health

Patron Sponsor:

Associated Press Institute

The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven

CT Humanities

Hartford Foundation for Public Giving

Main Street Community Foundation

Honor Roll Sponsor:

Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut

Fairfield County's Community Foundation

The William Caspar Graustein Memorial Fund