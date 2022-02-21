UConn student questioned after stabbing at campus housing

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut police are continuing to investigate Monday after a weekend confrontation in an on-campus apartment complex left a student and another person with stab wounds.

University spokesperson Stephanie Reitz says a second student was taken into custody for questioning shortly after the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Hilltop Apartments. No other suspects are being sought.

The university says the student who was questioned knew at least one of the injured people beforehand. All three suffered minor injuries in the encounter and were treated at hospitals. The stab wounds were superficial and treated with stitches.