Earth's Toxic Twin: A Visit To Venus With Planetary Geologist Martha Gilmore

Extreme heat, crushing air pressure, and toxic clouds. Venus may not seem like a hospitable place.

But the discovery of a certain chemical, phosphine, in that planet’s atmosphere has raised new questions about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Scientists wonder if a living organism could possibly be creating this unexpected chemical.

This hour, we sit down Martha Gilmore, a Wesleyan professor. She’s a planetary geologist and Venus expert.

What questions do you have about Venus or our solar system?

GUEST:

Martha Gilmore - Seney Professor of Geology and Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Wesleyan University in Middletown CT

Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 15, 2020.