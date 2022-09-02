The week in CT news: When to get the new jab, a lack of affordable housing in Woodbridge, hot temps

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.

This week Frankie & Johnny explain:



The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer and Moderna's updated COVID-19 boosters — find out the timing of when to get the shot.

A lawsuit filed by civil rights attorneys and housing advocates allege that the town of Woodbridge violated fair housing laws aiming to make Connecticut towns more equitable and diverse.

How climate change is affecting Connecticut and beyond. All of Connecticut is experiencing drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor has declared all of Connecticut is in at least severe drought, with a small portion of the southeastern part of the state in extreme drought.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

