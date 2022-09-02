The week in CT news: When to get the new jab, a lack of affordable housing in Woodbridge, hot temps
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.
This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer and Moderna's updated COVID-19 boosters — find out the timing of when to get the shot.
- A lawsuit filed by civil rights attorneys and housing advocates allege that the town of Woodbridge violated fair housing laws aiming to make Connecticut towns more equitable and diverse.
- How climate change is affecting Connecticut and beyond. All of Connecticut is experiencing drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor has declared all of Connecticut is in at least severe drought, with a small portion of the southeastern part of the state in extreme drought.
