Frankie & Johnny

The week in CT news: When to get the new jab, a lack of affordable housing in Woodbridge, hot temps

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published September 2, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
VACCINE
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
CDC Foundation RN’s Alison Howard and Jenni Eckstrom draws 0.5 ml of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as the City of Hartford’s Department of Health and Human Services hosted a vaccine clinic for Hartford residents 75 and over at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut, on Feb. 06, 2021.

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.

This week Frankie & Johnny explain:

  • The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer and Moderna's updated COVID-19 boosters — find out the timing of when to get the shot.
  • A lawsuit filed by civil rights attorneys and housing advocates allege that the town of Woodbridge violated fair housing laws aiming to make Connecticut towns more equitable and diverse.
  • How climate change is affecting Connecticut and beyond. All of Connecticut is experiencing drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor has declared all of Connecticut is in at least severe drought, with a small portion of the southeastern part of the state in extreme drought.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
