Kindness in Action! Celebrating World Kindness Day

FOR KIDS: SPREADING KINDNESS IN YOUR COMMUNITY

Whether it’s sharing kind words, helping your community , or creating a thoughtful card , there are endless ways to make someone smile! Grab some friends and family on the 13th and sing a kindness song or watch these videos for ideas on spreading kindness.

FOR PARENTS: RAISING KIND KIDS

Children will learn to value kindness and respect for others by nurturing empathy and compassion at home. This learning-at-home kindness activity pack is a great place to start! Helping children manage their emotions and creating a safe, supportive home environment will help make acts of kindness just an everyday part of life for you and your family.

Speaking of raising kind kids – so many of us were raised to show love and empathy with Barney! CT Public’s new podcast, Generation Barney , shares all the music, history, and nostalgia around everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur. Intended for an adult audience, the podcast dives into the stories of the making of Barney, the media we loved as kids, and how it shaped us, from CPTV, the station that helped launch Barney into the world. Episodes drop on Tuesdays, starting November 12th. Listen here or find us on your favorite podcast platform.