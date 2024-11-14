Kindness in Action! Celebrating World Kindness Day
FOR KIDS: SPREADING KINDNESS IN YOUR COMMUNITY
Whether it’s sharing kind words, helping your community, or creating a thoughtful card, there are endless ways to make someone smile! Grab some friends and family on the 13th and sing a kindness song or watch these videos for ideas on spreading kindness.
FOR PARENTS: RAISING KIND KIDS
Children will learn to value kindness and respect for others by nurturing empathy and compassion at home. This learning-at-home kindness activity pack is a great place to start! Helping children manage their emotions and creating a safe, supportive home environment will help make acts of kindness just an everyday part of life for you and your family.
Speaking of raising kind kids – so many of us were raised to show love and empathy with Barney! CT Public’s new podcast, Generation Barney, shares all the music, history, and nostalgia around everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur. Intended for an adult audience, the podcast dives into the stories of the making of Barney, the media we loved as kids, and how it shaped us, from CPTV, the station that helped launch Barney into the world. Episodes drop on Tuesdays, starting November 12th. Listen here or find us on your favorite podcast platform.
FOR EDUCATORS: A LESSON IN KINDNESS
PBS Learning Media’s Kindness in the Classroom is a multipart video series for PreK-K educators on the positive impacts of mindfulness strategies in the classroom. The 24-lesson guide will help you learn ways to implement emotional regulation strategies and kindness lessons for younger students. Creating a classroom community where students can speak freely will help foster respect, love, and kindness for all!
Begins Thursday, November 14, 2024
Meet Carl, a warm-hearted raccoon who loves collecting things. Carl’s attention to detail, distinctive way of looking at the world, and extensive collections help him solve problems around Fuzzytown with his friends, Sheldon, Lotta, Nico, Arugula and Forrest.
Available in English and Spanish.