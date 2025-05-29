© 2025 Connecticut Public

Learning Snacks: Get in the Loop: NEW Lyla in the Loop Activities and Lessons

Have you met Lyla Loops? Lyla is all about problem-solving and critical thinking as she plays and learns along with her family, friends, and her fantastical blue sidekick, Stu. Now you’re in the loop!
FOR KIDS: NEW EPISODES, PODCASTS, AND A GAME!
This week is all about NEW Lyla in the Loop. Tune into NEW episodes streaming on PBS Kids! Or listen to brand new episodes of Lyla’s Loopcast. Get creative and play the new game, Lyla and Stu’s hairdos! There’s so much fun to be had this week!

FOR PARENTS: BUILDING PROBLEM SOLVING SKILLS AT HOME
Lyla in the Loop is more than just an entertaining show — it’s a thoughtful tool that helps young children build essential problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Lyla solves everyday challenges by breaking big problems down into smaller, more manageable steps. Tune into new episodes and see how you can implement Lyla’s strategies into your daily routines.

FOR EDUCATORS: LEARNING WITH LYLA
PBS Learning Media offers different lessons and collections of Lyla in the Loop resources to teach computational thinking and STEM. The Learn STEM with Stu! Collection features over 45 educator-designed games and activities that nurture problem-solving skills. In Lyla and Stu’s Snack Chase, students can practice fundamental computer science concepts and code their own game! For more Lyla in the Loop lessons, visit this link.

