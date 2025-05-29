Learning Snacks: Get in the Loop: NEW Lyla in the Loop Activities and Lessons

FOR KIDS: NEW EPISODES, PODCASTS, AND A GAME!

This week is all about NEW Lyla in the Loop . Tune into NEW episodes streaming on PBS Kids ! Or listen to brand new episodes of Lyla’s Loopcast . Get creative and play the new game, Lyla and Stu’s hairdos ! There’s so much fun to be had this week!

FOR PARENTS: BUILDING PROBLEM SOLVING SKILLS AT HOME

Lyla in the Loop is more than just an entertaining show — it’s a thoughtful tool that helps young children build essential problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Lyla solves everyday challenges by breaking big problems down into smaller, more manageable steps . Tune into new episodes and see how you can implement Lyla’s strategies into your daily routines .