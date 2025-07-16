Learning Snacks: Get the Inside Scoop with Learning Snacks: National Ice Cream Day

FOR KIDS: WE ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM

Did you know that PBS Kids has ice cream-themed games and videos? Watch Daniel Tiger pick out a delicious ice cream flavor and help his friend when they drop their ice cream . Or get in the sundae rhythm with Pinkalicious and Peteriffic. Once you feel like a pro, play Donkey Hodie’s Froyo Stand as you fill orders for all of her friends.

FOR PARENTS: ICE CREAM RECIPES

The weather has been hot, so it’s time to cool down! Did you know ice cream is even enjoyed in Alaska? Try out this recipe from Molly of Denali or this classic vanilla ice cream recipe . No dairy? No problem! You can even make dairy-free ice cream . Including your children in the process helps teach direction following and how to break down a task into steps .