Learning Snacks: Kindness Connects Us on International Friendship Day
FOR KIDS: FRIENDSHIP FUN
Friendship is all about being kind, helpful and having fun together! There are so many ways to learn about what makes a good friend. Arthur and Buster are best friends because they support each other and enjoy spending time together. Being a good friend means helping others solve problems through sharing, kindness and understanding.
FOR PARENTS: HELPING CHILDREN BUILD LASTING FRIENDSHIPS
Friendship-building starts with simple skills like introducing oneself, asking to join in, sharing and listening. Teaching children to be empathetic, supportive, trustworthy and kind helps them develop deeper, more meaningful friendships with others.
Parents- don’t forget to revisit your first friend, Barney! Listen to the Generation Barney podcast, produced by Connecticut Public, to explore how Barney not only shaped generations but also modeled friendship through kindness, inclusivity and unconditional encouragement.
FOR EDUCATORS: CLASSROOM COMMUNITY LESSONS
Helping children learn to make friends is one of the most valuable lessons we can teach; when students learn how to be a good friend, the entire classroom community benefits. Social and emotional development lessons can help your class get to know each other better at the beginning of the school year. This friendship lesson from Pinkalicious and Peteriffic teaches students all about friendship and how to make friendship bracelets!
Explore and play all summer long with a variety of free resources from PBS KIDS. Spark curiosity and creativity with hands-on activities and games supporting literacy, math, science, and fun.