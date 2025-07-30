Learning Snacks: Kindness Connects Us on International Friendship Day

FOR KIDS: FRIENDSHIP FUN

Friendship is all about being kind, helpful and having fun together! There are so many ways to learn about what makes a good friend . Arthur and Buster are best friends because they support each other and enjoy spending time together. Being a good friend means helping others solve problems through sharing, kindness and understanding.

FOR PARENTS: HELPING CHILDREN BUILD LASTING FRIENDSHIPS

Friendship-building starts with simple skills like introducing oneself, asking to join in, sharing and listening . Teaching children to be empathetic, supportive , trustworthy and kind helps them develop deeper, more meaningful friendships with others.

Parents- don’t forget to revisit your first friend, Barney! Listen to the Generation Barney podcast, produced by Connecticut Public, to explore how Barney not only shaped generations but also modeled friendship through kindness, inclusivity and unconditional encouragement.