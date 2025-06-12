Learning Snacks: Solstice & Solidarity: The Start of Summer and Celebrating Juneteenth

FOR KIDS: SCHOOL'S OUT FOR SUMMER!

The Summer Solstice marks the official start of summer! Make a summer checklist of all the fun things you want to do, like going on road trips , spending time in nature , and doing some summer reading ! After all that, take a break in the AC and watch these summer-themed PBS Kids episodes .

FOR PARENTS: HONORING JUNETEENTH AS A FAMILY

Celebrating Juneteenth as a family is a meaningful way to honor the history and resilience of Black Americans. Try reading these 14 books about the holiday or attending events to learn about the significance of Juneteenth. Reflecting together on the themes of freedom and equality can help us come together with gratitude, learning, and hope for a more just future.