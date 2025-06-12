Learning Snacks: Solstice & Solidarity: The Start of Summer and Celebrating Juneteenth
FOR KIDS: SCHOOL'S OUT FOR SUMMER!
The Summer Solstice marks the official start of summer! Make a summer checklist of all the fun things you want to do, like going on road trips, spending time in nature, and doing some summer reading! After all that, take a break in the AC and watch these summer-themed PBS Kids episodes.
FOR PARENTS: HONORING JUNETEENTH AS A FAMILY
Celebrating Juneteenth as a family is a meaningful way to honor the history and resilience of Black Americans. Try reading these 14 books about the holiday or attending events to learn about the significance of Juneteenth. Reflecting together on the themes of freedom and equality can help us come together with gratitude, learning, and hope for a more just future.
FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT JUNETEENTH
Teaching students about Juneteenth is important for students to understand the history of slavery in the United States while teaching about the ongoing struggle for justice and equality for African Americans. The lesson, Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom, is a complete program with activities to teach other students about the history of the holiday and why we celebrate. This Molly of Denali lesson plan is focused on younger students to teach comprehension of an informational text about Juneteenth.
Explore and play all summer long with a variety of free resources from PBS KIDS. Spark curiosity and creativity with hands-on activities and games supporting literacy, math, science, and fun.