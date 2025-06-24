Learning Snacks: Stars and STEM: International Women in Engineering Day and National Meteor Watch Day
FOR KIDS: ENGINEERING AND SCIENCE GAMES
Want to build, explore, and solve problems like a real scientist or engineer? Check out the exciting PBS Kids games about science and engineering. On the 27th (It’s National Bingo Day!) explore backyard science with nature BINGO. Remember to tune into shows like Sid the Science Kid, Ready Jet Go!, and Wild Kratts for more earth, space, and animal science fun!
FOR PARENTS: SCIENCE EXPERIMENTS AT HOME!
Science can be an intimidating subject. But with these hands-on experiments and activities, your kids will want to dive right in! Encourage your child to think like a scientist with these simple science activities. Whether your child is interested in STEM or the stars, there’s so much you can do to help them discover their inner mad scientist!
FOR EDUCATORS: SCIENCE AND STEM LESSONS
Whether you are teaching summer school or looking ahead to next year, one of the best ways to develop classroom community is through hands-on group activities. These science experiment videos will help get your students excited before you even begin! Learning about STEM and science helps children better understand our world while learning to persevere and problem solve.
Explore and play all summer long with a variety of free resources from PBS KIDS. Spark curiosity and creativity with hands-on activities and games supporting literacy, math, science, and fun.