Learning Snacks: Stars and STEM: International Women in Engineering Day and National Meteor Watch Day

FOR KIDS: ENGINEERING AND SCIENCE GAMES

Want to build, explore, and solve problems like a real scientist or engineer? Check out the exciting PBS Kids games about science and engineering . On the 27th (It’s National Bingo Day!) explore backyard science with nature BINGO . Remember to tune into shows like Sid the Science Kid , Ready Jet Go! , and Wild Kratts for more earth, space, and animal science fun!

FOR PARENTS: SCIENCE EXPERIMENTS AT HOME!

Science can be an intimidating subject. But with these hands-on experiments and activities, your kids will want to dive right in! Encourage your child to think like a scientist with these simple science activities . Whether your child is interested in STEM or the stars , there’s so much you can do to help them discover their inner mad scientist!