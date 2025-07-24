Learning Snacks: Stay Cool This Summer with Molly of Denali
FOR KIDS: MOLLY OF DENALI GAMES AND ACTIVITIES
This week, try traditional recipes, beaded crafts, and outdoor challenges inspired by real Alaskan traditions. These printable Molly of Denali activities are great for staying cool on these hot July days. Did you know there is a Molly Denali podcast? Tune in here!
FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING PARENTS WITH MOLLY OF DENALI
Molly’s family traditions are so important to her! Celebrating parents and tradition helps us learn about our culture and roots. For Parents Day on the 27th, spend time together learning about your family history or making cards for the important parents in your lives. End the day with some silly family photos to keep these moments forever!
FOR EDUCATORS: LEARNING ABOUT INFORMATION TEXTS
Informational text and Alaska Native culture form the basis of the Molly of Denali series. The show’s collection on PBS Learning Media offers lesson plans on teaching nonfiction texts for young learners. It also features video resource lessons that explore Alaskan culture and history. And don’t forget the digital games and morning meeting activities that will make your classroom community the best place to be!
Explore and play all summer long with a variety of free resources from PBS KIDS. Spark curiosity and creativity with hands-on activities and games supporting literacy, math, science, and fun.