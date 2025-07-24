Learning Snacks: Stay Cool This Summer with Molly of Denali

FOR KIDS: MOLLY OF DENALI GAMES AND ACTIVITIES

This week, try traditional recipes , beaded crafts , and outdoor challenges inspired by real Alaskan traditions. These printable Molly of Denali activities are great for staying cool on these hot July days. Did you know there is a Molly Denali podcast? Tune in here !

FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING PARENTS WITH MOLLY OF DENALI

Molly’s family traditions are so important to her! Celebrating parents and tradition helps us learn about our culture and roots . For Parents Day on the 27th, spend time together learning about your family history or making cards for the important parents in your lives. End the day with some silly family photos to keep these moments forever!