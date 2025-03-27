Learning Snacks: Tasty Tips: National Nutrition Month

FOR KIDS: NUTRITION KNOWLEDGE AND FOOD GAMES!

Food is fuel for our bodies and minds. By eating healthy, you give your body the nutrients it needs to keep you active and feeling good! Check out these videos from Sid the Science Kid and Arthur about making healthy choices. Or play these food-themed games that are sure to feed your appetite!

FOR PARENTS: COOKING WITH YOUR KIDS

Sharing the kitchen with your kids can help their physical and mental health! Cooking with your children helps them develop a better understanding of where our food comes from and how to choose healthy foods. It’s also a fun way to relieve stress and enjoy time together. Try these family-friendly recipes this week!