Learning Snacks: Tasty Tips: National Nutrition Month
FOR KIDS: NUTRITION KNOWLEDGE AND FOOD GAMES!
Food is fuel for our bodies and minds. By eating healthy, you give your body the nutrients it needs to keep you active and feeling good! Check out these videos from Sid the Science Kid and Arthur about making healthy choices. Or play these food-themed games that are sure to feed your appetite!
FOR PARENTS: COOKING WITH YOUR KIDS
Sharing the kitchen with your kids can help their physical and mental health! Cooking with your children helps them develop a better understanding of where our food comes from and how to choose healthy foods. It’s also a fun way to relieve stress and enjoy time together. Try these family-friendly recipes this week!
FOR EDUCATORS: HEALTH EDUCATION
As children grow, they need to learn about their bodies and how to properly take care of themselves! PBS Media’s Physical Development collection offers lessons and videos all about food, nutrition, and diet for children ages pre-k through high school. The Nutrition: My Plate series also offers lessons about how to make some of our favorite foods healthier!
Join friends Cora, Dev, and Rae as they enter the world of Skillsville – a game where they transform into their avatars, ParCora, Devosaurus, and Racer Rae, and explore new skills through fun jobs that help the virtual city of Skillsville thrive. This new animated PBS KIDS series will encourage kids ages 4-8 to “power up” the skills they need for future success.